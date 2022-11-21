Bouncing back, trending warmer this week

WSIL -- A cold start to the week with temperatures dipping into the upper 10s and lower 20s under clear skies and lighter winds.
Sunshine and winds turning back out of the southwest will kickstart a warm trending. This afternoon, temperatures will be in the lower 50s. By Wednesday, temperatures will approach 60º.
Despite a little rain over the last 30 days, the field fire threat will remain elevated. Much of our region remains in severe drought, relative humidity each afternoon will be below 30%, and winds will be breezy from the southwest.
By Thanksgiving Day, a storm system is expected to track out of the southern Plains into the Midwest. This will likely bring scattered showers by Thursday afternoon. There is still a lot of uncertainty regarding the finer details of the amount of rain and how long it will stick around.
Temperatures will trending cooler and some rain may linger into Black Friday.