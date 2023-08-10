Boil water order lifted for RLCD customers only, all other Southern Illinois communities remain

BENTON, Ill. -- UPDATE: August 11th, 2:18 p.m. -- The boil water order for only the customers of the Rend Lake Conservancy District (RLCD) has been lifted.
Rend Lake Intercity Water Superintendent Tony Furlow said this has been lifted only for the RLCD customers.
"The communities served by RLCD that have issued boil orders must still collect samples for bacteriological testing before lifting. Those will remain in place for at least an additional 24 hours," Furlow said.
Cambria who was originally listed as part of the boil water order has since been removed as it did not issued an order.
August 10th -- A precautionary boil water order has been issued for multiple communities in Southern Illinois.
Rend Lake Intercity Water Superintendent Tony Furlow said the Rend Lake Conservancy District had a water main break on Wednesday, August 9th.
This leak was found to be in Benton on the water transmission line. This line serves multiple community members in Southern Illinois including...
- West City
- Hill City
- Buckner
- Christopher / North City
- Greenwood Creek-Nation
- Mulkeytown
- Tamaroa
- Du Quoin
- Sesser
- Valier
- Zeigler / Cleburne
- Royalton
- Colp
Furlow said the water service has been fully restored to all parts of our distribution system.
However, because of the temporary disruption of service, they issued a precautionary boil water order until further notice. This is for all Rend Lake water customers in aforementioned areas.
Furlow said water customers should bring their tap water to a rolling boil for five minutes before using the water for drinking or cooking.
He did add that the water was okay to use for other uses, including bathing and washing.