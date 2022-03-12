Bitterly cold Saturday Morning -- Gusty warm up to end the weekend

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL)-- Saturday morning temperatures were into the teens to lower 20's with winds gusting over 20mph. This made wind chill values plummet into the single digits to teens.
Gusty winds continue to blow remaining snow onto surfaces and causing small snow drifting to occur.
Winds from the NNW will continue to gust over 20mph through Saturday as temperatures reach a near high into the lower 30's with an overnight low into the upper 20's.
By Sunday morning, temperatures will be ranging from the upper 20's to low 30's with winds gusting more than 25mph and leading the way for a gusty day.
Sunday's high is forecast to be in the mid 50's with an overnight low into the lower 40's.
Winds shifting from Saturday's NNW to SSW will bring in the warm up for the week ahead.
Monday morning temperatures are expected to be into the upper 30's to lower 40's with a forecast high into the lower 60's.
Gusty winds from the SSW will continue into the afternoon hours, ahead of clouds building in ahead of a weak cold front to the NW.
The next work week primarily stays in the warm up and stays dry.
The month of March and April are known to have some wild temperature and forecast swings.
Stay up to date and don't be caught off guard before you head out the door.
Download the Storm Track 3 App on Google Play or the Apple App store.