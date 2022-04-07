Bill to improve equity in agriculture industry

(WSIL) -- A bill headed to Governor JB Pritzker's desk seeks to improve equity in Illinois' largest industry, agriculture.
The measure, sponsored by Senator Mike Simmons of Chicago sets up a commission of lawmakers, agriculture experts and others to come up with solutions.
Topics to be addressed include access to land and capital.
It will also offer training and education for minority farmers.
The group will discuss the production of a wide range of crops including hemp and cannabis as well as livestock farming.