Big warm up to start the week, but it's short-lived

  • Updated
  • 0
11_15 warm.jpg

WSIL -- Plan extra time to scrape the windshield and heat up the car as patchy frost has developed, primarily in southern Illinois.

11_15 today.jpg

A lot of clouds will be around through the first half of the day, but some sun is expected by afternoon. As south winds kick in, temperatures will warm into the low to mid 50s.

The warm up continues into Tuesday and Wednesday. Both days will bring highs into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

11_15 web.jpg

Another big cold front will bring rain Wednesday night and usher in another blast of cold air by the end of the week.

