Big swings in temps & rainy for the last week of 2021

WSIL -- Breezy but extremely warm & even a little muggy this morning.

Temperatures are in the mid 60s to start the day, but a cold front will result in falling temperatures this afternoon.

Monday's cold front goes through without any rain, but as the front comes back north as a warm front tonight, rain will become likely.

Tuesday is likely to be somewhat of a washout with rain along the lifting warm front and a few more showers & isolated t-storms during the afternoon as the cold front arrives during the afternoon.

More rain is expected Wednesday night and even more is expected by the end of the week.

