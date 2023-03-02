Big storm system brings flooding rain & strong winds

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in
southern Illinois, Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin,
Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry IL,
Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wabash, Wayne IL, White and
Williamson. In southwest Indiana, Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer,
Vanderburgh and Warrick. In western Kentucky, Ballard, Caldwell,
Calloway, Carlisle, Crittenden, Daviess, Fulton, Graves,
Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall,
McCracken, McLean, Trigg, Union KY and Webster. In southeast
Missouri, Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi,
New Madrid, Perry MO, Ripley, Scott, Stoddard and Wayne MO.

* WHEN...From this evening through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Low-water crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Moderate to heavy rain will overspread the region Thursday
evening through Friday morning. Rainfall totals of 2 to 3
inches are forecast. Localized higher amounts in excess of 4
inches are possible. This amount of rain may cause flooding
of low water crossings, creeks, and streams.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM CST /7 AM EST/ TO 9 PM CST
/10 PM EST/ FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 6 AM CST /7 AM EST/ to 9 PM CST /10 PM EST/ Friday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Big storm system brings flooding rain & strong winds

  • Updated
  • 0
3_3 flood.jpg
3_2 web 1.jpg

WSIL -- A Flood Watch has been issued for the entire region in anticipation of heavy rain that could cause flooding overnight into Friday morning.

3_2 flood.jpg

If you need to clean out gutters, culverts, or ditches, you'll have a chance to do so today ahead of the heavy rain.

3_2 today 1.jpg

It is a little chilly this morning with temperatures back in the mid 40s in parts of southern Illinois. A little sun is expected by this afternoon, which will help warm temperatures to around 60º.

Showers will begin to increase this by around sunset, mainly in southeast Missouri through the early evening. Rain will then start to move into southern Illinois and western Kentucky later into the night.

Rain will be quite heavy overnight, especially after midnight and into early Friday. Flooding is possible, especially in low-lying areas.

3_2 rainfall.jpg

The severe storm threat in our region is low overnight and through Friday morning. However, a few isolated strong storms can't entirely be ruled out near the Missouri/Arkansas state line. As the low tracks north, a band of heavier showers and t-storms is expected around sunrise Friday morning. A few strong storms may also be embedded in that line.

3_2 wind advisory.jpg

In addition to the rain, very strong winds are forecasted on Friday. A Wind Advisory will go into effect Friday at 6 a.m. and run until 9 p.m.

3_2 wind forecast.jpg

Winds will be strongest during the daylight hours with gusts around 50 miles per hour possible. Combined with the extremely saturated soil, isolated power outages due to uprooted trees are possible.

Temperatures Friday morning will warm into the mid to upper 50s, but by mid to late afternoon, winds will turn to the northwest and temperatures will rapidly drop into the lower 40s.

This system will exit to the northeast Friday night, leading to a much quieter weekend with temperatures bounce back into the 60s by Sunday afternoon.

