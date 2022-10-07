 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...First widespread frost of the season possible this weekend...

Cool surface high pressure will overspread the Quad State today.
North winds may keep temperatures too warm tonight and Saturday
morning for widespread frost. However, patchy frost will be
possible in sheltered areas along and north of a line from Van
Buren Missouri to Paducah and Greenville Kentucky.

More widespread frost is expected Saturday night into Sunday
morning. Temperatures may even dip below freezing in a few areas
in the pre-dawn hours Sunday. Unprotected tender vegetation could
be damaged or killed.

Big cool down, frost likely this weekend

  • 0

WSIL -- The cold front is through, but the morning temperatures are still mild.

10_7 Today 1.jpg

Breezy north winds are expected today and the real push of cooler air arrives this afternoon. High temperatures will only be in the mid to upper 60s.

If you have mums or sensitive plants, you may want to cover them or bring them in tonight. Patchy frost is likely Saturday morning, especially in areas shielded from the wind.

Saturday will feature a lot of sunshine, but after a cold start, temperatures are likely to only climb into the lower 60s during the afternoon.

Sunday morning will be the coldest. Temperatures in rural areas of southern Illinois may briefly dip below freezing. Widespread frost is likely.

10_7 temps 1.jpg

Temperatures quickly warm back up with 70s returning Sunday afternoon and readings near 80º by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Recommended for you