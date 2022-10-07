Big cool down, frost likely this weekend

WSIL -- The cold front is through, but the morning temperatures are still mild.
Breezy north winds are expected today and the real push of cooler air arrives this afternoon. High temperatures will only be in the mid to upper 60s.
If you have mums or sensitive plants, you may want to cover them or bring them in tonight. Patchy frost is likely Saturday morning, especially in areas shielded from the wind.
Saturday will feature a lot of sunshine, but after a cold start, temperatures are likely to only climb into the lower 60s during the afternoon.
Sunday morning will be the coldest. Temperatures in rural areas of southern Illinois may briefly dip below freezing. Widespread frost is likely.
Temperatures quickly warm back up with 70s returning Sunday afternoon and readings near 80º by Tuesday and Wednesday.