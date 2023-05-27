Biden, GOP reach tentative deal to raise debt ceiling, avoid calamitous US default

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., speaks during a news conference after President Joe Biden and McCarthy reached an "agreement in principle" to resolve the looming debt crisis on Saturday, May 27, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., a key Republican in the debt limit negotiations and chairman of the House Financial Services Committee, back right, and Rep. Garret Graves, R-La., McCarthy's top mediator in the debt limit talks, left, look on. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)