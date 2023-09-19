Benton students pray for fellow classmates who died in wreck

BENTON, Ill. -- Students and staff in Benton gathered together to pray for three of their own who recently died in a wreck.
A large crowd met up at the flag pole at the Benton Consolidated High School where they had a Prayer at the Pole Tuesday morning at 7:40 a.m.
A photo by Shane Garner was provided of the prayer.
Earlier on Sunday night, hundreds came out to Tabor Field in Benton to show their respect in a candlelight vigil for three high school students crash victims.
Superintendent Matt Donkin with the Frankfort Community High School said the other two students who were in the hospital from their injuries sustained in the wreck have been released.