 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Benton students pray for fellow classmates who died in wreck

  • 0
Prayer at the pole
Shane Garner

BENTON, Ill. -- Students and staff in Benton gathered together to pray for three of their own who recently died in a wreck.

A large crowd met up at the flag pole at the Benton Consolidated High School where they had a Prayer at the Pole Tuesday morning at 7:40 a.m.

A photo by Shane Garner was provided of the prayer.

Earlier on Sunday night, hundreds came out to Tabor Field in Benton to show their respect in a candlelight vigil for three high school students crash victims.

Superintendent Matt Donkin with the Frankfort Community High School said the other two students who were in the hospital from their injuries sustained in the wreck have been released.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device. You may also see us on YouTube for the latest videos.

Recommended for you