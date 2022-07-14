Benton is buzzing as reality television comes to town

BENTON (WSIL) -- The City of Benton is buzzing after two reality TV personalities flew into the region on their private plane Wednesday.
Dozens were at the Benton Municipal Airport, ready to greet and welcome the New York housewives to the town of 7,000.
Some in attendance included Benton Café Bloom owner and southern Illinois native Christen Drew, as well as some of her staff, all of which are excited about the opportunity.
"We love the idea of bringing some people from out of town to get to know us, I'm really proud of this community and I think they're gonna love it here" says Drew.
Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan, Real Housewives of New York stars, are here for their next project, rumored to be centered around the socialites living a simpler life. A huge change from their fast paced lives.
Some, like Trey Murphy are excited for them to see Benton, especially after meeting them Wednesday and seeing how they interacted with everyone.
Murphy stated, "They hugged a couple of strangers and talked to them almost like they knew everybody here".
While some are rolling out the red carpet, others are still slightly skeptic.
Du Quoin native Gail Higgerson says "I think it's an interesting idea, I'm not sure they'll be very entertained in a more slower paced lifestyle but it'll give them a chance to see how we live".
Drew says that if you're against the idea, still try to be welcoming.
"We're not gonna stop them so we might as well be kind and be ourselves and welcome them with open arms.”
No details about the show have been confirmed. Stay with News 3 as we learn more.