 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Benton Field Road temporary closes to traffic after fatal accident

  • Updated
  • 0
Benton memorial
WSIL

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. -- Benton Field Road is temporary closing to traffic due to the recent crash that killed three and left two injured. 

Local officials have made this decision to protect the pedestrians visiting the memorial site that has been set up at the site of the incident. 

The road will be closed until further notice.

Police are asking drivers to take alternate routes as no traffic will be permitted to drive on the street. 

Tags

Recommended for you