Beloved SIU Hall of Famer Fred Huff Remembered

DU QUOIN, IL (WSIL) -- A man who is known as a pillar of the Southern Illinois community is being remembered after recently passing away over the weekend.
Fred Huff, 94, was a writer, historian and Saluki Hall of Famer, and is remembered by many communities throughout the Southern Illinois region.
Huff passed away Saturday, March 18, 2023, due to respiratory failure. He was born on February 6, 1929.
Searby Funeral Homes posted Huff's obituary, mentioning many achievements and roles he was a part of throughout his long career.
Mr. Huff was a major part with Southern Illinois University as he is part of one of the nation's most recognized athletic programs for several decades.
In his obituary, it detailed how was a big part with SIU as he was the sports information director from 1960 - 1971 and 1983 - 2001, while also serving as assistant director of athletics from 1977 - 1986.
The obituary detailed more information as during Huff's time with SIU, the Saluki program won 10 national championships and was in the 1967 National Invitation Tournament and SIU hosted four NCAA national championships.
His accomplishments did not stop there as he was inducted into six halls of fame, including St. Louis Sports in 2017, Du Quoin High School Athletics in 2015, College Sports Information Directors of America in 2012, Missouri Valley Conference in 2010, Saluki Athletics in 2000, and the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association in 1995.
Huff was also name the publicity director of the Du Quoin State Fair in 1971, managed Hayes Fair Acres and the Fair's annual exposition and celebrity showcase.
Huff was deeply involved with various programs in Du Quoin over the decades. He was also recognized in the Du Quoin community which includes recognition as the 2003 Du Quoin Citizen of the Year and the Du Quoin District 300 Educational Foundation Outstanding Community Citizen Award in 2011.
His services are scheduled in Du Quoin with visitation on March 23, from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Searby Funeral Homes and a Mass of Christian Burial scheduled for March 24, at 10 a.m. at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Du Quoin.
