Beautiful weekend, but heating up next week

WSIL — Jackets & sweatshirts needed this morning, temperatures have dropped back into the upper 40s in a few rural areas.
Tons of sun, but a northeast breeze with keep temperatures below average with highs in the upper 70s.
An area of low pressure in the Southeast will sling a little moisture our way this weekend. No rain is expected, but more clouds are likely Saturday and Sunday.
The stagnant weather pattern begins to shift slightly by the middle of next week. This is set us up with summer-like heat and humidity with low 90s likely by Wednesday & Thursday.
Rain chances remain slim through the middle of next week. As the humidity begins to move back in, a few pop up storms will become more likely by Thursday and Friday.