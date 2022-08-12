Beautiful weather to wrap up the work week

WSIL — Another cold front has moved through, and in its wake, another shot of cooler, less humid air.
More clouds will be around this afternoon, but no rain is anticipated. Temperatures will be running about 5° below average for mid-August, topping off in the lower 80s.
Winds turn a little more southerly Saturday, but humidity remains lower. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.
By the end of the weekend, the humidity becomes more noticeable again.
A weak system will drop south Sunday afternoon, bringing a chance for a shower or two.
Long-range outlook continues to keep temperatures running below average.