Beautiful weather continues, but wet weather returns this weekend

  • Updated
  • 0

WSIL -- A little milder this morning with temperatures in the mid 40s in most of the region.

4_11 today 1.jpg

Sunshine and light southwest winds will push temperatures back into the mid 70s. Relative humidity will be low, with percentages 20-30%, so burning may not be a great idea this afternoon.

4_11 temps.jpg

The beautiful weather will continue for a few more days. Temperatures Wednesday and Thursday will peak in the upper 70s.

4_11 storms 1.jpg

Rain chances will begin to increase towards the end of the week. A few isolated showers are possible Friday afternoon, but there will be better chances on Saturday. Scattered showers and a few t-storms will sweep across the region as a cold front moves through.

By Sunday morning, rain will have exited, but cooler air will be arriving. Temperatures Sunday afternoon will be about 10º colder with highs only in the mid 60s.

4_11 cooler.jpg

Slightly cooler air will stick around into early next week.

