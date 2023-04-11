Beautiful weather continues, but wet weather returns this weekend

WSIL -- A little milder this morning with temperatures in the mid 40s in most of the region.
Sunshine and light southwest winds will push temperatures back into the mid 70s. Relative humidity will be low, with percentages 20-30%, so burning may not be a great idea this afternoon.
The beautiful weather will continue for a few more days. Temperatures Wednesday and Thursday will peak in the upper 70s.
Rain chances will begin to increase towards the end of the week. A few isolated showers are possible Friday afternoon, but there will be better chances on Saturday. Scattered showers and a few t-storms will sweep across the region as a cold front moves through.
By Sunday morning, rain will have exited, but cooler air will be arriving. Temperatures Sunday afternoon will be about 10º colder with highs only in the mid 60s.
Slightly cooler air will stick around into early next week.