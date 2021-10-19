Beautiful Tuesday, but another cold front arrives Wednesday night

WSIL -- Chilly again this morning with a bit of fog, but temperatures will jump quickly as sunshine and south winds kick in early.
A few more clouds are expected this afternoon, but temperatures will be back in the lower 70s, just above average for mid-October.
Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week as warm air pools ahead of an approaching cold front.
Just add it to the list of much warmer than average days this October.
The front will bring a chance for a few hit and miss showers late Wednesday evening, followed by another dip in temperatures for the second half of the week.