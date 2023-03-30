Beautiful Thursday, but strong storms expected Friday

WSIL -- It's another chilly morning with patchy frost possible in rural locations.
Sunshine and south winds will continue to push more and more warm air into the region. Temperatures Thursday afternoon will climb into the mid to upper 60s. South winds could gust 15-20 miles per hour during the afternoon.
As a potent storm system track into the Plains tonight, a few showers will begin developing, especially after midnight.
Scattered showers and occasional t-storms will be possible through the morning on Friday, with brief heavy downpours being the biggest threat.
By mid-afternoon, storms are expected to develop across southern Missouri and northern Arkansas. Storms will rapidly track east into the region through the late afternoon and early evening. The main window for severe storms in our region is from around 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.
The Storm Prediction Center has the entire region in a Level 3 (out of 5) for severe storms Friday. A Level 4 now includes parts of the Missouri Bootheel, northwest Tennessee, and far southwest Kentucky.
The main threat from strong storms will be damaging winds, but a few tornadoes are possible.
Storms will quickly move east Friday night, ushering in cooler and quieter air for the weekend.
Highs Saturday will only be in the low to mid 50s. Patchy frost will once again be possible Sunday morning.
More storms are possible next week. The Storm Prediction Center has already outlined much of the region Tuesday afternoon and evening for severe storms.