Beautiful Thursday, but strong storms expected Friday

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield and Murphysboro

.River levels are falling along the Big Muddy River and are expected
to fall below flood stage at Plumfield on Friday and at Murphysboro
on Tuesday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...Until Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly
bottomland and surrounding low lying areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 21.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Friday afternoon and continue falling to 16.9 feet
Wednesday evening.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

.A potent storm system will move into our area on Friday, when
southwest winds will increase ahead of a cold front. Winds will
become westerly behind the front Friday evening.

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM FRIDAY TO 1 AM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri. The advisory is along and west of a line
from Mount Vernon to Marion Illinois, then to Paducah and
Murray Kentucky.

* WHEN...From 1 PM Friday to 1 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Locally stronger winds are possible in
thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Beautiful Thursday, but strong storms expected Friday

  • Updated
WSIL -- It's another chilly morning with patchy frost possible in rural locations.

3_30 Today 1.jpg

Sunshine and south winds will continue to push more and more warm air into the region. Temperatures Thursday afternoon will climb into the mid to upper 60s. South winds could gust 15-20 miles per hour during the afternoon.

3_30 Wide SPC.jpg

As a potent storm system track into the Plains tonight, a few showers will begin developing, especially after midnight.

Scattered showers and occasional t-storms will be possible through the morning on Friday, with brief heavy downpours being the biggest threat.

By mid-afternoon, storms are expected to develop across southern Missouri and northern Arkansas. Storms will rapidly track east into the region through the late afternoon and early evening. The main window for severe storms in our region is from around 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

3_30 Tight SPC.jpg

The Storm Prediction Center has the entire region in a Level 3 (out of 5) for severe storms Friday. A Level 4 now includes parts of the Missouri Bootheel, northwest Tennessee, and far southwest Kentucky.

The main threat from strong storms will be damaging winds, but a few tornadoes are possible.

Storms will quickly move east Friday night, ushering in cooler and quieter air for the weekend.

Highs Saturday will only be in the low to mid 50s. Patchy frost will once again be possible Sunday morning.

3_30 SPC next Week.jpg

More storms are possible next week. The Storm Prediction Center has already outlined much of the region Tuesday afternoon and evening for severe storms.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

