 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Beautiful Thursday, but rain possible this weekend

  • Updated
  • 0
9_8 web.jpg

WSIL -- Patchy fog this morning, otherwise cooler and less humid with temperatures in parts of southern Illinois in the upper 50s.

Thursday will be the pick day of the week with sunshine and temperatures in the lower 80s. The humidity is notably lower, at least for a few days.

By the weekend, an area of low pressure will develop along the Gulf Coast , sending moisture back north. This will result in at least a few scattered showers and storms Saturday.

As a cold front approaches Sunday, more showers and storms are likely. Right now, the weekend does not look like a complete washout, but rain could force some events inside.

Tags

Recommended for you