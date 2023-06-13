Beautiful June weather Tuesday, but warming up later this week

WSIL -- It's cool again this morning with temperatures in the lower 50s, which is about 10º below average for this time of year.
A lot of sunshine Tuesday, but temperatures will still be running below average with highs in the lower 80s.
There will be a breeze Tuesday afternoon from the southwest with gusts that may top 15 miles per hour, making some of the region's lakes choppy.
Temperatures will gradually warm up towards the end of this week. By Thursday and Friday, temperatures will be around 90º and humidity will gradually be increasing.
The weekend will likely not be washout, but the pattern will be more conducive to showers and storms. Timing and the exact track of these storms is still uncertain.