Beautiful first day of spring -- Tracking heavy rain for the next work week

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- Sunday morning temperatures were into the upper 20's to the north and mid 30's to the central and southern counties.
Sunday's high is expected to reach into the upper 60's and 70's with an overnight low into the upper 40's.
Monday's forecast high is expected to be into the upper lower 70's with an overnight low into the lower 50's.
Tuesday's forecast high is expected to be into the lower 60's with an overnight low into the lower 50's.
Precipitation:
Sunday: No precipitation is forecast
Monday: Late evening showers are expected to move through the region ahead of a cold front. A thunderstorm or two are possible going into early Tuesday morning.
Tuesday: Heavy rain with thundershowers are expected to continue to move through the region, bringing over an inch of rainfall to the western counties.
After the cold front passes, it's possible to see a slight drop in temperatures the day to follow, but overall, temperatures should be bouncing back into the 50's - clearing up and drying out.