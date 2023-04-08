Beautiful Easter Weekend ahead -- Warm up hopping along

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Compared to last years rainy Easter weekend this looks to be one of the best forecasts for a weekend full of services and events.
Saturday: Morning temperatures into the low to mid 40's, slightly cool and mostly cloudy. Winds from the ENE continue to filter in a light breeze across the region. By early afternoon temperatures will rise into the upper 40's and lower 50's. By the late afternoon temperatures will rise into the lower to mid 60's. Some areas could even see upper 60's today! Another calm night to look forward to. Eventually, clouds will part and cooler temperatures into the upper 30's and low 40's are expected.
Easter Sunday: Early morning services will be seeing morning lows into the upper 30's and lower 40's Chances of seeing the sun today start to rise. By late afternoon, temperatures will rise into the mid and upper 60's.
The dry trend continues into the next week with even warmer temperatures set to seep in.