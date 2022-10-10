Beautiful afternoon and evening ahead -- Rain chances grow into Tuesday

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Temperatures on the rise and above average for early October.
Today: Mostly sunny with a few high clouds building in. High: 78.
Tonight: Clouds increase overnight, calm. Low: 53.
Tuesday: A few isolated showers probable into the early morning hours. Scattered showers and thundershowers by late afternoon, gradually becoming more persistent into the late evening. Wind could occasionally gusty over 20mph. High: 77. Low:46.
Wednesday: Scattered showers and storms. Winds will occasionally gust more than 20mph. Some stronger storms could be possible into the afternoon. At this point, confidence in severe storms are low. High:75. Low: 44.
A cool down is expected after the cold front passes.
Temperatures are forecast to drop back down into the 60's with gusty winds being likely into Thursday and Friday.
Next chance of rain does appear to be into the weekend.