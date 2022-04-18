Banking services return to Desoto one year after former bank left town

DESOTO, Ill. (WSIL) -- For the past year, Desoto residents had to drive out of town to have their banking needs met.
That changed with Monday's grand opening of the new Du Quoin State Bank branch on the site of the old First Mid Illinois bank.
"We were extremely fortunate," said village president Doug Hexamer.
In November 2020, First Mid informed the village that it would cease operations the following April. Leaders created a search committee which wrote letters to numerous banks asking if they were interested in opening a branch in town.
The banks president and CEO Dan Fulk said the town was a perfect fit for its operations.
"These people are very excited for having a bank they can call their own," Fulk said. "We intend to work with them to make this Desoto's community bank."
Hexamer, now branch manager of the new bank after serving in the same position in the old bank, says he didn't expect to get such a quick response.
"With them being able to bring the hometown banking back to Desoto that Desoto's used to... is a perfect fit," Hexamer said.
Residents like Judy Mezo had April 18 circled on their calendars in anticipation of the grand opening.
"I was upset. I kept asking 'Are we going to get a new [bank]? Is someone coming in?'" Mezo said. "I like having a hometown bank and business."
Fellow resident Fred House says it's not just a perfect fit, it's convenient.
"We won't have to drive to Carbondale anymore if we open our accounts here in Desoto," House said. "It's nice to have a bank here."
The banks hours are Monday-Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.