Authorities out of Union County looking for man considered armed and dangerous

ANNA, Ill. -- Authorities are looking for a man who is considered armed and dangerous and wanted on felony charges after an incident in late June in Union County.
Union County Sheriff David Wilkins said Joseph K. Kelley,35, is wanted for several criminal charges stemming from an incident which happened in the early morning hours on June 27th.
Wilkins said sources tell them he isn't in Union County but is in the tri-state area.
He is wanted for charges of discharging of a firearm, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated battery.
Kelley is described with a height of 5'6", 155 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. He is last known living in the Jonesboro, Ill. area.
Union County Sheriff's Office posted on their Facebook page for residents to be on the lookout for him as part of their Warrant Wednesday post.
Wilkins said if anyone sees this man or knows his whereabouts to not approach him as he is considered armed and dangerous. People are urged to call their local law enforcement agency or the Union County Sheriff's Office at 618-833-5500.