Authorities investigate wire fraud against Southeast Missouri State University

  • Updated
SEMO sign and flowers

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. -- Authorities are investigating a wire fraud incident at Southeast Missouri State University.

Southeast Missouri State University reported their Department of Public Safety is looking into an active criminal investigation of wire fraud against the university on Thursday.

They said the incident they are investigating involves theft of money.

They added that data was not compromised and this does not involve personal records of students, faculty, or staff.

SEMO University said they will work with local and federal authorities as necessary.

The investigation is ongoing.

