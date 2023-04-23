 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM CDT /2 AM EDT/ TO
9 AM CDT /10 AM EDT/ MONDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 degrees will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE...Southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western Kentucky
and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Late tonight into early Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some sheltered locations may see
temperatures fall slightly below 32 degrees, which would result
in a light freeze.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

At least 9 teens injured after shots fired at Texas after-prom party

  • Updated
  • 0
police lights gun graphic mgn
MGN

At least nine teenagers suffered non-life-threatening injuries after shots were fired at an after-prom party in Texas, according to local police.

Deputies from the Jasper County Sheriff's Office responded to a disturbance at a home north of Jasper just after midnight, the agency said in a Facebook post on Sunday morning.

Deputies found nine victims with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Facebook post.

The victims range in age from 15 to 19 years old, Jasper County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Karli Cherry told CNN in an email Sunday morning.

The injured victims were sent to local hospitals for treatment, according to the sheriff's office.

"This investigation is ongoing and people of interest are being questioned," the post added.

Jasper is located in eastern Texas, around 40 miles west of the Texas-Louisiana border.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.