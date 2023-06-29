At least 100,000 could have had data exposed after US health department was hit by global cyberattack

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 420 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

GALLATIN              HARDIN                POPE
SALINE                WILLIAMSON

IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 12 COUNTIES

IN WESTERN KENTUCKY

CALDWELL              CHRISTIAN             CRITTENDEN
HOPKINS               LIVINGSTON            LYON
MCLEAN                MUHLENBERG            TODD
TRIGG                 UNION                 WEBSTER

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CADIZ, CALHOUN, DIXON, EDDYVILLE,
ELIZABETHTOWN, ELKTON, GOLCONDA, GREENVILLE, HARRISBURG, HERRIN,
HOPKINSVILLE, MADISONVILLE, MARION, MORGANFIELD, PRINCETON,
SHAWNEETOWN, AND SMITHLAND.

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions, with peak afternoon heat
index values from 110 to 115.

* WHERE...Southeast Missouri, portions of southwest Illinois,
and far western Kentucky, along and west of a line from Marion
Illinois, through Paducah Kentucky, to Murray Kentucky.

* WHEN...Through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The excessive heat could potentially be
locally interrupted by thunderstorm activity. However,
thunderstorms are forecast to remain isolated at this time.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible.

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency in Springfield,
Illinois, has called for an Air Quality Action Day for high levels
of Fine Particles PM 2.5 in the air through 7 PM CDT this evening
for southern Illinois.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
the impact of Particulates on their health:

* Avoid burning wood in fireplaces or wood fired boilers
* Reduce activity time outdoors to reduce unhealthy exposure
to fine particulates and avoid exercising near busy roads
* Avoid using gasoline powered lawn equipment or recreational
vehicles
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 10 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Particulates PM 2.5 are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with
heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy
work outdoors.

At least 100,000 could have had data exposed after US health department was hit by global cyberattack

Cyber attack
Pixabay

(CNN) — At least 100,000 people could have had their data compromised by a hack of contractors at the Department of Health and Human Services, a department official said Thursday, making it the latest US government agency to be caught up in a sweeping cyberattack connected to Russian cybercriminals.

HHS notified Congress of the breach on Tuesday and will update lawmakers as the investigation continues, the official said. Agencies are required to notify Congress of a data breach that involves the compromise of personal information of 100,000 or more people.

“While no HHS systems or networks were compromised, attackers gained access to data by exploiting the vulnerability in the MOVEit Transfer software of third-party vendors,” the official told CNN.

MOVEit is the popular file-transfer software that suspected Russian cybercriminals have exploited in recent weeks to compromise scores of companies, schools and government agencies in the US and abroad. US firm Progress Software, which makes MOVEit, issued a security update for the software but the hackers had a few days’ head start in getting into systems.

CNN first reported that several US agencies were affected by the MOVEit vulnerability, a list that includes the Department of Energy, Office of Personnel Management and US Department of Agriculture.

Bloomberg News first reported that HHS was affected.

Federal officials have blamed the hacking campaign exploiting the software on a Russian-speaking group known as CLOP. The hackers are generally stealing data from victims rather than encrypting their computers with ransomware and using the stolen data to make extortion demands.

CLOP’s impact on federal agencies has been limited, officials say, but elsewhere millions of Americans have had their personal data accessed. Motor vehicle departments in Louisiana and Oregon, and California’s public pension fund have all had data stolen.

Big-name victims or targets of the hack have continued to emerge.

A spokesperson for Siemens Energy told CNN on Tuesday that the company was “among the targets” of the hack, but that “no critical data has been compromised and our operations have not been affected.”

The University of California Los Angeles had its MOVEit platform hacked on May 28, a university spokesperson told CNN on Tuesday. “This is not a ransomware incident,” the spokesperson said. “There is no evidence of any impact to any other campus systems.”

The hackers have been known to demand tens of millions of dollars in ransom in previous campaigns. But they are publishing a lot of the data stolen through the MOVEit hacks on their dark-web extortion site – a sign that some efforts to extract ransoms have failed.

Some victims have paid the hackers, Charles Carmakal – an executive at Mandiant Consulting, a Google-owned firm hired by some victims to respond to the hacking – previously told CNN. It’s unclear how many of the victims have paid off the hackers or how much they have paid. Carmakal and others have declined to comment on that.

But even a handful of victims with high payouts can be profitable and fuel future hacks.

“We have many active forensic investigations involving this vulnerability involving data theft and extortion with unusually high ransom demands,” Shane Sims, a former supervisory special agent at the FBI who is now CEO of cybersecurity firm Kivu Consulting, told CNN. “Victims span the US and UK, and include the financial, industrial, legal, health care and technology sectors.”

