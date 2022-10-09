 Skip to main content
Areas of frost this morning -- Sunny day ahead

temp low.jpg

(Current temperature time: 5:30AM)

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- A cold start to the morning with temperatures into the lower to mid 30's. A Frost Advisory is in effect for all counties until Sunday, October 9, 2022 at 8AM.

frost.jpg

Sunday: Areas of patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. High: 71. Low: 44. 

Monday: Slightly warmer waking up. Mostly sunny. High:78. Low:52.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High: 81. Low: 55. Winds shifting from the SW could gust over 20mph at times. 

rain.jpg

A chance of scattered showers and storms will be possible going into late Tuesday, Wednesday and a short period into Thursday. 

7 day.jpg

