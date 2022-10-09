Areas of frost this morning -- Sunny day ahead

(Current temperature time: 5:30AM)
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- A cold start to the morning with temperatures into the lower to mid 30's. A Frost Advisory is in effect for all counties until Sunday, October 9, 2022 at 8AM.
Sunday: Areas of patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. High: 71. Low: 44.
Monday: Slightly warmer waking up. Mostly sunny. High:78. Low:52.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High: 81. Low: 55. Winds shifting from the SW could gust over 20mph at times.
A chance of scattered showers and storms will be possible going into late Tuesday, Wednesday and a short period into Thursday.