Another winter-like day, cloudy & cold Tuesday

WSIL -- A cold, grey sky morning with temperatures hovering near the freezing mark.
It will take some time, but clouds should gradually begin clearing by this afternoon. Despite a little bit of sunshine this afternoon, temperatures will remain well below average with highs only in the low to mid 40s.
Tonight, as skies clear and winds go calm, widespread frost is likely to develop. While it is still very early in the growing season, some early season sensitive flowers could be damaged.
Winds turn out of the south Wednesday afternoon, jumpstarting a brief warm up. Wednesday afternoon, temperatures will peak in the lower 50s, but will likely top off near 60º on Thursday.
Rain arrives Thursday, mostly during the afternoon and evening as the cold front approaches. No severe weather is expected, but a few flashes of lightning are possible.
Showers are likely to linger into Friday as colder air plunges back into the region.
This weekend will be the last weekend of winter, and it will feel like it. Morning temperatures in the low to mid 20s are likely Saturday and Sunday.