Another round of strong storms possible Friday night

WSIL -- A milder, but very windy Thursday. Strong south winds will be sustained 15-20 miles per hour with gusts up to 30-35 miles per hour.
The south breeze will push temperatures into the upper 50s this afternoon.
A potent system will eject from the Plains on Friday, sending temperatures to near records in the upper 60s and lower 70s Friday afternoon.
Concern is growing for the potential for strong storms Friday night. The main threat is late in the evening from around 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. Saturday morning. Strong damaging winds and a few tornadoes are possible.
Be sure to stay up-to-date with the latest forecast!