Another round of heavier rain expected Wednesday afternoon

WSIL -- A little bit of dry time is expected this morning as one round of heavier rain tracks east of the region and another approaches from the southwest.
Patchy drizzle remains possible this morning, otherwise, overcast skies along with mild temperatures are expected.
The next wave of rain will overspread the region this afternoon. By noon, showers will become more numerous across the Missouri Bootheel and western Kentucky, and then become widespread across southern Illinois by 1-3 p.m. Some of the rain could occasionally be heavy with embedded thunder and lightning.
Rain will stick around into the early evening, finally exiting to the northeast tonight. An additional 0.5-1.0" is expected near the Wabash River and across southeast Illinois and western Kentucky. Amounts will gradually get lighter farther to the west. Some areas of southeast Missouri may only pick up an addition 0.25".
Sunny and cold Thursday morning with temperatures dipping back to around the freezing mark.
Thursday afternoon, highs will only be in the mid 40s as a lot of clouds move back in. A secondary cold front Thursday night may even bring a few sprinkles or snow flurries.
Much colder air spills in Friday and into the weekend.