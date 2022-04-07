Another plea by the Shawnee School District for budget solutions

(WSIL) -- With just hours before the house budget is expected to be passed, staff and teachers at the Shawnee School District are patiently waiting.
The district needs two budget solutions to be passed as its currently operating on its reserves.
Superintendent Shelly Clover-Hill says emotions are running high as things come down to the wire.
"We're very anxious and nervous at the same time," she explains. "But hopeful that help is coming."
This stems over the Grand Tower Energy Center neglecting to pay their property taxes. The plant supplies $1.3 million of the district's $4million dollar budget.
The school claims the power plant has been late on their payments before, but this time, they're just not paying at all.
The district is asking for two solutions be to passed, emergency funding to make up for the failed property tax payment.
Clover-Hill says the second is a long-term solution so this does not become a repeat situation.
"We're asking for an amendment to the evidence-based funding language that would allow catastrophic funds for schools such as ours."
Right now, the district is using its savings for day-to-day operations, but that took a decade to set aside and will only last for so long.
If the emergency funding does not pass, there is another last-ditch effort.
"What we think the next steps to be is to ask again in the next session, which is the veto session," Clover-Hill explains.
Fear is still looming over possible consolidation with staff losing their jobs and students having longer bus rides to school.
She says the school is already consolidated and the community shouldn't have to go through this again.
"There used to be three high schools," Clover-Hill adds. "One in Grand Tower. One in Wolfe Lake and one in McClure. Those communities through the years have tried to run more efficiently and have consolidated to one high school and one elementary school."
In these final hours, she's urging those in her school district to reach out to Representative Paul Jacobs. That way he'll be more inclined to vote in favor of the budget solutions.
This would also help the Galatia School District, which is going through a similar situation with a coal mine. Those parents can reach out to Representative Patrick Windhorst.
