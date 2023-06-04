Another hot day ahead - Isolated showers and storms possible

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Another hot and humid end to the weekend, starting the first week of June feeling more summer-like!
Sunday: Morning lows into the lower to mid 60's with afternoon highs forecast to reach the lower 90's. Around late afternoon a few pop-up showers and storms will be likely, moving from east to west. Winds from the NE 5-10mph.
Monday: Morning lows into the lower to mid 60's with afternoon highs forecast to reach the upper 80's to lower 90's. Mostly sunny with partly cloudy sky by late afternoon. Winds light from the NNE 5-10mph. An isolated shower will be possible late afternoon.
Tuesday: Morning lows into the mid and upper 50's with afternoon highs forecast to reach into the upper 80's, lower 90's.
Looking ahead we look to stay cooler than what we have been seeing. Temperatures go back to average sitting into the lower to mid 80's by the mid and later half of the week.