Another chance for light snow Monday

WSIL -- Sunny and cold this Christmas, but sunshine is at least helping to melt some of the snow off rooftops and blacktop that may still be covered in ice.
We will add a fresh layer of snow early Monday morning as a fast moving clipper will dive southeast to start the week.
Light snow will begin to move in from the northwest a little after midnight and become widespread during the early hours Monday. These are fast hitting systems, so most of the snow should fall during the morning. Another quick burst of snow is also possible in the afternoon as a cold front sweeps through the region.
Light accumulations from a dusting up to around 2" are possible.
By Monday afternoon, temperatures will be the warmest in several days with areas of southeast Missouri and southwest Illinois even creeping above freezing.
Re-freezing could be a potential hazard in some areas Monday night as temperatures once again drop well below freezing.
Tuesday will remain a chilly day, but the pattern completely flip through the second half of the week. Temperatures will bounce to 10-15 degree above average by Friday. The warmer weather will signal a wetter pattern once again with rain entering the forecast by Thursday and becoming likely by Friday and Saturday.