...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
NOON CST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The Winter Weather Advisory extends along
and north of a line from Cape Girardeau, Missouri, to Princeton,
Kentucky, to Greenville, Kentucky.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

Weather Alert

...Accumulating Light Snow Expected Late Tonight and Monday...

A clipper system will bring light snow accumulations late tonight
through Monday evening. Most locations will receive around 1 to 2
inches of snow, with the highest amounts forecast across southern
Illinois and southwest Indiana. The snow may cause travel issues
to develop ahead of the morning commute and during evening
commute Monday.

Stay tuned for updates to the forecast throughout the day.

Another chance for light snow Monday

WSIL -- Sunny and cold this Christmas, but sunshine is at least helping to melt some of the snow off rooftops and blacktop that may still be covered in ice.

We will add a fresh layer of snow early Monday morning as a fast moving clipper will dive southeast to start the week.

12_25 SNOW.jpg

Light snow will begin to move in from the northwest a little after midnight and become widespread during the early hours Monday. These are fast hitting systems, so most of the snow should fall during the morning. Another quick burst of snow is also possible in the afternoon as a cold front sweeps through the region.

12_25 snow 1.jpg

Light accumulations from a dusting up to around 2" are possible.

By Monday afternoon, temperatures will be the warmest in several days with areas of southeast Missouri and southwest Illinois even creeping above freezing.

Re-freezing could be a potential hazard in some areas Monday night as temperatures once again drop well below freezing.

12_25 7 day.jpg

Tuesday will remain a chilly day, but the pattern completely flip through the second half of the week. Temperatures will bounce to 10-15 degree above average by Friday. The warmer weather will signal a wetter pattern once again with rain entering the forecast by Thursday and becoming likely by Friday and Saturday.

Tags

