Another blast of cold air moves in tonight, but warmer this week

WSIL -- In the wake of another cold front, temperatures will once again dip below freezing and set the stage for a frigid night.

Skies will clear overnight as high pressure builds in from the west. Readings by Monday morning will be in the teens, but the wind will not be a factor.

Watch for black ice Monday morning on rural roads and sidewalks.

Abundant sunshine is expected Monday afternoon, but temperatures will remain on the chilly side with highs in the upper 30s.

Overall, the upcoming week is quiet with a gradual warming trend. Highs will rebound into the 50s by Wednesday and Thursday.

