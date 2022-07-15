 Skip to main content
Anna teen wins National Pool Championships in St. Louis

Anthony Wiseman pool champion

ST. LOUIS (WSIL) --  Anthony Wiseman of Anna won the 2022 APA Junior Pool Championships last weekend in St. Louis. 

The 15-year-old was one of 256 kids to compete in the pool championship conducted by the American Poolplayers Association (APA).

The finals match was live-streamed and can be viewed here: 2022 APA Juniors Championship - Green Tier Final - Anthony Wiseman VS Meghan Misener.

Wiseman is a member of the local APA League in Anna where he plays pool regularly.  The champion took home a prize package that included a Nintendo Switch and the championship trophy.

The APA Junior Championships, held July 7 – 10, featured children ages 7-18 from 29 states as well as Canada.

Congratulations Anthony!