 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts from 40 to 55 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri, western
Kentucky, and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM CDT Today.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Driving of higher profile vehicles could become more
difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Stay tuned to the National Weather Service
for updates.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Always Tracking: High winds & strong storms Wednesday

  • Updated
  • 0
3_30 SPC 1.jpg

WSIL -- A Wind Advisory is in effect for southern Illinois, southeast Missouri, and western Kentucky from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Wind gusts may occasionally top 45 miles per hour with isolated gusts over 50 miles per hour outside of thunderstorms. A rare High Wind Warning has been issued in the Missouri Bootheel and northwest Tennessee where isolated gusts near 60 miles per hour is possible.

3_30 wind.jpg

Very warm temperatures (near 70º) along with a few showers are expected Wednesday morning. A few showers are possible, but rain is likely to remain hit & miss through midday.

3_30 SPC.jpg

The Storm Prediction Center has much of the region is a Level 3 (out of 5) for a line of strong storms expected to sweep through this afternoon.

3_30 timing 1.jpg

By 12 p.m. a line of storms is expected to be approaching the Current River in southeast Missouri. These storms could be severe, with damaging straight line winds being the main threat. While the tornado threat is low, a brief spin-up tornado or two can't be ruled out, especially where storms tend to bow out ahead of the main line.

3_30 storms.jpg

By 3 p.m. the line of storms will be crossing the Mississippi River into southern Illinois and western Kentucky continuing with a threat for damaging winds and possibly a brief spin-up tornado.

Around sunset, the severe storm threat will be pushing east of our region and cooler air will be moving in from the west and northwest.

Tags

Recommended for you