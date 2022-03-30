Always Tracking: High winds & strong storms Wednesday

WSIL -- A Wind Advisory is in effect for southern Illinois, southeast Missouri, and western Kentucky from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Wind gusts may occasionally top 45 miles per hour with isolated gusts over 50 miles per hour outside of thunderstorms. A rare High Wind Warning has been issued in the Missouri Bootheel and northwest Tennessee where isolated gusts near 60 miles per hour is possible.
Very warm temperatures (near 70º) along with a few showers are expected Wednesday morning. A few showers are possible, but rain is likely to remain hit & miss through midday.
The Storm Prediction Center has much of the region is a Level 3 (out of 5) for a line of strong storms expected to sweep through this afternoon.
By 12 p.m. a line of storms is expected to be approaching the Current River in southeast Missouri. These storms could be severe, with damaging straight line winds being the main threat. While the tornado threat is low, a brief spin-up tornado or two can't be ruled out, especially where storms tend to bow out ahead of the main line.
By 3 p.m. the line of storms will be crossing the Mississippi River into southern Illinois and western Kentucky continuing with a threat for damaging winds and possibly a brief spin-up tornado.
Around sunset, the severe storm threat will be pushing east of our region and cooler air will be moving in from the west and northwest.