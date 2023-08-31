Alexi Giannoulias announces launch of Skip-the-Line program to shorten waits at DMV

CHICAGO, Il. -- Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias revealed the new Skip-the-Line program will begin Friday to reduce lines at the busiest DMVs in Illinois.
The program consists of three focal points for providing better customer service and more predictable wait times at DMVs. The points are:
- A push for more Illinoisans to renew online
- A requirement of appointments to reduce wait times
- An extension to operating hours to offer more availability
"Offering appointments at high-volume DMV facilities, expanding hours of operation and broadening available services online makes sense and will result in improved customer experiences,” said Giannoulias. “By modernizing the office’s approach to service, the Skip-the-Line program gives customers more control over their visit. Starting tomorrow, we are here when you want us.”
Giannoulias announced the launch at a press conference today in Chicago with Philippe Largent, State Director of Illinois AARP, Bob Reiter, President of the Chicago Federation of Labor, Chris Harris, pastor of Bright Star Church in Chicago, and Emma Lozano, grassroots activist and pastor at Lincoln United Methodist Church in Chicago. These are but a selection of the offices partnering with Giannoulias to push the program.
The Skip-the-Line program will encourage customers to use ilsos.gov to renew their ID or license plate stickers, require them to schedule appointments at the 44 busiest DMVs, and provide them with more hours to visit the DMV by opening 15 facilities a sixth day each week.
