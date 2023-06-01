Air quality alert for southern Illinois in effect for Friday

CARTERVILLE, Ill. -- An air quality alert is in effect on Friday for southern Illinois and southwest Indiana.
The National Weather Service in Paducah said poor air quality can be hazardous to anyone, especially those who are extra sensitive to poor air quality.
The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is forecasting unhealthy conditions for sensitive groups (USG) for ozone for all of Illinois for Friday, June 2nd.
It's been reported that warm, dry and sunny weather along with intensifying drought conditions are the major contributing factors for ozone formation.
An alert from the Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency relayed information about active children and adults, especially people with pulmonary or respiratory disease such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity.
Residents are urged to reduce pollutions levels. Air quality forecasts and tips on how you can reduce your emissions can be found here.