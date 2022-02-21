Active Weather Week: Storms & flooding Tuesday; winter weather Thursday

WSIL -- A wild week of weather is on tap with a chance for a few strong storms, flooding, and even a little more winter weather.
Monday will be one of the quietest days of the week with a lot of clouds, breezy south winds, and temperatures in the lower 60s.
Shower and storm chances will begin to ramp up late tonight, mainly after midnight. Storms could be strong to severe, especially between 4 a.m. and 11 a.m. Damaging winds and a brief tornado or two are possible.
A Flood Watch is also in effect Tuesday. Storms that track over the same areas multiple times could produce very heavy rainfall and significant flooding could develop.
As a cold front drops south Tuesday afternoon, another storm or two could develop. There's still uncertainty if the instability can build back in the wake of the morning rain, but an isolated strong storm or two is still possible.
Wednesday will be much colder and mostly quiet with highs only in the 30s.
Thursday brings a chance for winter weather. Freezing rain and sleet are the most likely types of precipitation types, mostly in southern Illinois and southeast Missouri.