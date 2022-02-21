Active Weather Week: Storms & flooding Tuesday; winter weather Thursday

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

Big Muddy River near Murphysboro.

.Heavy rain that fell late last week, combined with expected rain
this week, will cause continued rises on the Big Muddy River at
Murphysboro.  The river at Plumfield will briefly dip below flood
stage for the early part of the week, then rise back above flood
stage Wednesday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly
bottomland and surrounding low lying areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM CST Sunday the stage was 19.9 feet.
- Forecast...After falling below flood stage tonight, the river
is expected to rise above flood stage once again Wednesday
morning and continue rising to a crest of 21.6 feet Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Perry County Missouri, southern Illinois north of Route
13, and all of southwest Indiana.

* WHEN...From late tonight through Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rain is forecast to fall on recently saturated ground
across the area. Rainfall upwards to two inches or more is
expected.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be sure to monitor updated forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Active Weather Week: Storms & flooding Tuesday; winter weather Thursday

WSIL -- A wild week of weather is on tap with a chance for a few strong storms, flooding, and even a little more winter weather.

Monday will be one of the quietest days of the week with a lot of clouds, breezy south winds, and temperatures in the lower 60s.

2_21 spc.jpg

Shower and storm chances will begin to ramp up late tonight, mainly after midnight. Storms could be strong to severe, especially between 4 a.m. and 11 a.m. Damaging winds and a brief tornado or two are possible.

2_21 flood watch.jpg

A Flood Watch is also in effect Tuesday. Storms that track over the same areas multiple times could produce very heavy rainfall and significant flooding could develop.

2_21 temps.jpg

As a cold front drops south Tuesday afternoon, another storm or two could develop. There's still uncertainty if the instability can build back in the wake of the morning rain, but an isolated strong storm or two is still possible.

Wednesday will be much colder and mostly quiet with highs only in the 30s.

2_21 winter.jpg

Thursday brings a chance for winter weather. Freezing rain and sleet are the most likely types of precipitation types, mostly in southern Illinois and southeast Missouri.

