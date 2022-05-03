Active pattern continues, multiple chances for storms this week

WSIL -- Quite a bit of wet weather early Tuesday morning, but much of the heavier rain will track east of the region by 7 a.m.
You may get by without a jacket this morning as temperatures are very mild in the upper 60s. The downside will be the breeze with gusty winds from the southwest to begin the day, turning to the northwest by the afternoon.
As a cold front sweeps through the region, a few scattered showers and t-storms may redevelop this afternoon, especially across far southeastern Illinois and western Kentucky. An isolated strong storm with hail and gusty winds can't be ruled out.
As the front tracks south, most of the area will enjoy a drier and slightly cooler day Wednesday.
The next system tracks out of the Plains Thursday, bringing widespread showers and storms. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined southeast Missouri in a Level 3 for severe storms while southern Illinois and western Kentucky are in a Level 2. The main threat looks to be Thursday late afternoon and evening.