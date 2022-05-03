 Skip to main content
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM
CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri, western Kentucky
and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 5 PM CDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will
create hazardous conditions for small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds
and rough waves can overturn small craft.

Active pattern continues, multiple chances for storms this week

WSIL -- Quite a bit of wet weather early Tuesday morning, but much of the heavier rain will track east of the region by 7 a.m.

You may get by without a jacket this morning as temperatures are very mild in the upper 60s. The downside will be the breeze with gusty winds from the southwest to begin the day, turning to the northwest by the afternoon.

As a cold front sweeps through the region, a few scattered showers and t-storms may redevelop this afternoon, especially across far southeastern Illinois and western Kentucky. An isolated strong storm with hail and gusty winds can't be ruled out.

As the front tracks south, most of the area will enjoy a drier and slightly cooler day Wednesday.

The next system tracks out of the Plains Thursday, bringing widespread showers and storms. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined southeast Missouri in a Level 3 for severe storms while southern Illinois and western Kentucky are in a Level 2. The main threat looks to be Thursday late afternoon and evening.

