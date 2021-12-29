Active pattern brings more rain & eventually coldest air of the season

WSIL -- A dry morning Wednesday will give way to more wet weather by the afternoon.
Rain will begin to move into parts of southeast Missouri by 12 p.m. and then spread into southern Illinois and western Kentucky after 2 p.m.
Severe storms look to remain south of our region today. Most of the rain locally will be light, with amounts between 0.10 and 0.25" through tonight.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy, but dry. Temperatures are likely to bounce back into the 50s.
More active weather returns Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. A few strong storms are possible Friday night, mainly across western Kentucky and areas to the south.
The coldest air of the season arrives Sunday morning, and it brings a chance for a few light snow showers. Wind chills by Sunday morning could be below 10 degrees.