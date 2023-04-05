A Tornado Watch is in effect for the region until 4 p.m.

WSIL -- A Tornado Watch is in effect for all of southern Illinois, southeast Missouri, western Kentucky, and northwest Tennessee until 4:00 p.m. Wednesday April 5.
A line of storms is expected to track into southwest Illinois and southeast Missouri through the late morning hours, gradually tracking across the region throughout the afternoon.
The main threat will be scattered pockets of strong straight line winds, but a tornado or two can't be ruled out.
Be sure to have a plan in place and also have multiple ways to receive warnings.
Storms should exit to the southeast by late afternoon as a cold front sweeps through the region.