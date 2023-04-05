 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 126 UNTIL
4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON WHICH REPLACES A PORTION OF TORNADO WATCH
121. THE NEW WATCH IS VALID FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THE NEW WATCH INCLUDES 14 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

ALEXANDER             FRANKLIN              HAMILTON
JACKSON               JEFFERSON             JOHNSON
PERRY                 POPE                  PULASKI
SALINE                UNION                 WAYNE
WHITE                 WILLIAMSON

IN MISSOURI THE NEW WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI

BOLLINGER             BUTLER                CAPE GIRARDEAU
CARTER                MISSISSIPPI           NEW MADRID
PERRY                 RIPLEY                SCOTT
STODDARD              WAYNE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BLOOMFIELD, CAIRO, CAPE GIRARDEAU,
CARBONDALE, CARMI, CHARLESTON, DONIPHAN, FAIRFIELD, GOLCONDA,
HARRISBURG, HERRIN, JACKSON, JONESBORO, MARBLE HILL, MCLEANSBORO,
MOUND CITY, MOUNT VERNON, MURPHYSBORO, NEW MADRID, PERRYVILLE,
PIEDMONT, PINCKNEYVILLE, POPLAR BLUFF, SIKESTON, VAN BUREN,
VIENNA, AND WEST FRANKFORT.

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT /5 PM EDT/ THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 4 AM to 4 PM Today

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be locally much stronger in
any severe thunderstorm activity.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

A Tornado Watch is in effect for the region until 4 p.m.

  • Updated
  • 0
4_5 tornado watch.jpg

WSIL -- A Tornado Watch is in effect for all of southern Illinois, southeast Missouri, western Kentucky, and northwest Tennessee until 4:00 p.m. Wednesday April 5.

A line of storms is expected to track into southwest Illinois and southeast Missouri through the late morning hours, gradually tracking across the region throughout the afternoon.

The main threat will be scattered pockets of strong straight line winds, but a tornado or two can't be ruled out.

Be sure to have a plan in place and also have multiple ways to receive warnings.

Storms should exit to the southeast by late afternoon as a cold front sweeps through the region.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Recommended for you