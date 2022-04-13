 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 121 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

ALEXANDER             FRANKLIN              JACKSON
JEFFERSON             JOHNSON               PERRY
PULASKI               UNION                 WILLIAMSON

IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI

BOLLINGER             BUTLER                CAPE GIRARDEAU
CARTER                MISSISSIPPI           NEW MADRID
PERRY                 RIPLEY                SCOTT
STODDARD              WAYNE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BLOOMFIELD, CAIRO, CAPE GIRARDEAU,
CARBONDALE, CHARLESTON, DONIPHAN, HERRIN, JACKSON, JONESBORO,
MARBLE HILL, MOUND CITY, MOUNT VERNON, MURPHYSBORO, NEW MADRID,
PERRYVILLE, PIEDMONT, PINCKNEYVILLE, POPLAR BLUFF, SIKESTON,
VAN BUREN, VIENNA, AND WEST FRANKFORT.

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...These strong south winds will be expected
even away from any shower and thunderstorm activity that will
be occurring today.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&
breaking

A Tornado Watch is in effect for parts of southeast Missouri & southwest Illinois until 4 p.m.

  • Updated
  • 0
4_13 radar.jpg

WSIL -- A Tornado Watch has been issued for parts of southwest Illinois and southeast Missouri until 4 p.m. Wednesday April 13, 2022.

Hail, damaging winds, & a few tornadoes possible Wednesday afternoon with severe storms
4_13 tornado watch.jpg

At 11:30 a.m. a line of strong storms was near West Plains, Missouri tracking to the east at around 50 miles per hour. The current storm track would bring these storms into Poplar Bluff, Greenville, Marble Hill, and Fredricktown between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.

The main threat with storms will be strong winds and the potential for a brief tornado or two. In addition to severe weather, very heavy rain is expected and flash flooding may occur.

Tags

Recommended for you