A Tornado Watch is in effect for parts of southeast Missouri & southwest Illinois until 4 p.m.

WSIL -- A Tornado Watch has been issued for parts of southwest Illinois and southeast Missouri until 4 p.m. Wednesday April 13, 2022.
At 11:30 a.m. a line of strong storms was near West Plains, Missouri tracking to the east at around 50 miles per hour. The current storm track would bring these storms into Poplar Bluff, Greenville, Marble Hill, and Fredricktown between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.
The main threat with storms will be strong winds and the potential for a brief tornado or two. In addition to severe weather, very heavy rain is expected and flash flooding may occur.