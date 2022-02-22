A Tornado Watch is in effect for parts of area until 11 a.m. Tuesday

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Murphysboro.

.Heavy rain that fell late last week, combined with expected rain
this week, will cause continued rises on the Big Muddy River.  The
river at Plumfield is forecast to rise back above flood stage early
Wednesday.  Meanwhile, the river at Murphysboro is projected to go
into moderate flooding by the weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly
bottomland and surrounding low lying areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CST Monday the stage was 19.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
Wednesday morning and continue rising to a crest of 22.1 feet
early Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
likely today and into this evening.

* WHERE...All of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Through this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Low-water crossings may be flooded. Extensive street flooding and
flooding of creeks and streams are possible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rain is forecast to fall on recently saturated ground.
Widespread amounts of 2 to 3 inches are forecast, and locally
higher totals are possible especially across west Kentucky
into southeast Missouri and far southern Illinois.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

A Tornado Watch is in effect for parts of area until 11 a.m. Tuesday

  • Updated
  • 0
2_22 tornado watch.jpg

WSIL -- A Tornado WATCH has been issued for parts of southern Illinois, southeast Missouri, western Kentucky, and northwest Tennessee until 11 a.m. Tuesday morning. 

Strong storms are expected to move across these areas this morning and may produce scattered damaging winds and a brief spin-up tornado or two. 

In addition to severe weather, significant flooding is also possible. 

TORNADO WATCH

ILLINOIS

Alexander, Gallatin, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski, & Union counties

KENTUCKY

Ballard, Fulton, Hickman, Carlisle, Graves, McCracken, Calloway, Marshall, Livingston, Lyon, Crittenden, & Caldwell counties

MISSOURI

Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Scott, Wayne, Mississippi, New Madrid, Ripley, Butler, Stoddard, Pemiscot, & Dunklin counties

TENNESSEE

Lake, Obion, & Weakley counties

