A Tornado Watch has been issued for parts of southern Illinois & western Kentucky until 1 p.m.

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST/1 PM EST/ TODAY... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in southern Illinois, Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry IL, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wabash, Wayne IL, White and Williamson. In southwest Indiana, Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh and Warrick. In western Kentucky, Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Crittenden, Daviess, Fulton, Graves, Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, McLean, Trigg, Union KY and Webster. In southeast Missouri, Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi, New Madrid, Perry MO, Ripley, Scott, Stoddard and Wayne MO. * WHEN...Until Noon CST/1 PM EST/ today. * IMPACTS...Driver safety is a concern early this morning through the morning commute. The risk for flash flooding will rise substantially before daylight and may pose a significant danger for morning commuters and those heading to school. Some homes and businesses may be affected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Heavy rainfall is expected with widespread showers and thunderstorms. The concern for flash flooding will increase through mid morning. Widespread 2 to 4 inches of rain is likely, with some amounts possibly reaching 5 to 7 inches. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&