A Tornado Watch has been issued for parts of southern Illinois & western Kentucky until 1 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Franklin County in south central Illinois...
Hamilton County in south central Illinois...
Hardin County in southern Illinois...
Johnson County in southern Illinois...
Massac County in southern Illinois...
Pope County in southern Illinois...
Saline County in southern Illinois...
Williamson County in southern Illinois...

* Until 1245 PM CST Friday.

* At 548 AM CST, emergency management reported thunderstorms
producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 1 inch of rain
has fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 inch in 1 hour.
Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the
warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Emergency management reported.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Marion, Herrin, Harrisburg, West Frankfort, Benton, Metropolis,
Carterville, Eldorado, Johnston City, Mcleansboro, Christopher,
Vienna, Rend Lake Area, Sesser, Zeigler, Crainville, Cambria,
Rosiclare, Royalton and Energy.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED;
EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...1 INCH IN 1 HOUR

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST/1 PM EST/ TODAY...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in
southern Illinois, Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin,
Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry IL,
Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wabash, Wayne IL, White and
Williamson. In southwest Indiana, Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer,
Vanderburgh and Warrick. In western Kentucky, Ballard, Caldwell,
Calloway, Carlisle, Crittenden, Daviess, Fulton, Graves,
Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall,
McCracken, McLean, Trigg, Union KY and Webster. In southeast
Missouri, Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi,
New Madrid, Perry MO, Ripley, Scott, Stoddard and Wayne MO.

* WHEN...Until Noon CST/1 PM EST/ today.

* IMPACTS...Driver safety is a concern early this morning through
the morning commute. The risk for flash flooding will rise
substantially before daylight and may pose a significant danger
for morning commuters and those heading to school. Some homes and
businesses may be affected.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rainfall is expected with widespread showers and
thunderstorms. The concern for flash flooding will increase
through mid morning. Widespread 2 to 4 inches of rain is
likely, with some amounts possibly reaching 5 to 7 inches.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST /10 PM EST/
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST /10 PM EST/ this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Some trees could come down as well.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

A Tornado Watch has been issued for parts of southern Illinois & western Kentucky until 1 p.m.

  • Updated
  • 0
3_3 tornado watch.jpg

WSIL -- A Tornado Watch has been issued for far southern Illinois, western Kentucky, and northwest Tennessee until 1 p.m. on Friday March 3, 2023

Illinois Counties: Hardin, Massac, and Pope

Kentucky Counties: Carlisle, Hickman, Fulton, Graves, McCracken, Calloway, Marshall, Livingston, Crittenden, Lyon, and Caldwell

Tennessee Counties: Obion and Weakley

A line of strong storms is expected to the track northeast into areas in the Tornado Watch between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. While the main threat will be scattered damaging winds, a brief tornado or two is also possible.

By 12 p.m., these storms should be tracking out of our region.

