A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for parts of the area until 4 p.m. Tuesday

...SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT...

Strong thunderstorms were moving toward southeast Missouri as of
1020 AM this morning. The storms will enter southeast Missouri
between 1115 AM and 1145 AM, with some of the storms possibly
reaching southwest Illinois as well.

The storms are expected to intensify as the activity enters a more
favorable environment for severe thunderstorms. Damaging wind is
the primary concern. Large hail is also possible.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for most of southern
Illinois, southeast Missouri and west Kentucky through 4 PM. Stay
tuned for updates.

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
510 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 13 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

ALEXANDER             FRANKLIN              GALLATIN
HARDIN                JACKSON               JOHNSON
MASSAC                PERRY                 POPE
PULASKI               SALINE                UNION
WILLIAMSON

IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 12 COUNTIES

IN WESTERN KENTUCKY

BALLARD               CALLOWAY              CARLISLE
CRITTENDEN            FULTON                GRAVES
HICKMAN               LIVINGSTON            LYON
MARSHALL              MCCRACKEN             TRIGG

IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI

BOLLINGER             BUTLER                CAPE GIRARDEAU
CARTER                MISSISSIPPI           NEW MADRID
PERRY                 RIPLEY                SCOTT
STODDARD              WAYNE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BARDWELL, BENTON, BLOOMFIELD, CADIZ,
CAIRO, CAPE GIRARDEAU, CARBONDALE, CHARLESTON, CLINTON, DONIPHAN,
EDDYVILLE, ELIZABETHTOWN, GOLCONDA, HARRISBURG, HERRIN, HICKMAN,
JACKSON, JONESBORO, MARBLE HILL, MARION, MAYFIELD, METROPOLIS,
MOUND CITY, MURPHYSBORO, MURRAY, NEW MADRID, PADUCAH, PERRYVILLE,
PIEDMONT, PINCKNEYVILLE, POPLAR BLUFF, SHAWNEETOWN, SIKESTON,
SMITHLAND, VAN BUREN, VIENNA, WEST FRANKFORT, AND WICKLIFFE.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for parts of the area until 4 p.m. Tuesday

  • Updated
  • 0
7_18 t storm watch.jpg

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for parts of southern Illinois, southeast Missouri, and western Kentucky until 4 p.m.

At 9:20 a.m. a cluster of thunderstorms was tracking east and southeast through central Missouri. These storms have strengthened and continue to show signs of upscale growth into a line as they move eastward. Arrival time into southeast Missouri and southwest Illinois will be around midday, then tracking east through the remainder of the watch area during the early afternoon. The strongest storms will be capable of hail and very strong winds, possibly some gusts that may cause damage. In addition to severe weather, storms will likely also be accompanied by very heavy rain and frequent lightning. 

In Illinois, this includes: Alexander, Franklin, Gallatin, Hardin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac, Perry, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, and Williamson counties. 

In Kentucky, this includes Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Crittenden, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, and Trigg counties.

In Missouri, this includes Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi New Madrid, Perry, Ripley, Scott, Stoddard, and Wayne counties. 

