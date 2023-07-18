A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for parts of the area until 4 p.m. Tuesday

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for parts of southern Illinois, southeast Missouri, and western Kentucky until 4 p.m.
At 9:20 a.m. a cluster of thunderstorms was tracking east and southeast through central Missouri. These storms have strengthened and continue to show signs of upscale growth into a line as they move eastward. Arrival time into southeast Missouri and southwest Illinois will be around midday, then tracking east through the remainder of the watch area during the early afternoon. The strongest storms will be capable of hail and very strong winds, possibly some gusts that may cause damage. In addition to severe weather, storms will likely also be accompanied by very heavy rain and frequent lightning.
In Illinois, this includes: Alexander, Franklin, Gallatin, Hardin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac, Perry, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, and Williamson counties.
In Kentucky, this includes Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Crittenden, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, and Trigg counties.
In Missouri, this includes Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi New Madrid, Perry, Ripley, Scott, Stoddard, and Wayne counties.