...HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS TO PERSIST THROUGH THE EARLY
MORNING HOURS...

While additional frozen precipitation is not forecast through the
early morning, many road surfaces, especially secondary and rural
roads, remain sleet and ice covered, slick and dangerous. Use
caution when driving or walking on icy surfaces. Additionally,
even in locales where roads have been cleared and treated, lows in
the mid teens to near 20 could cause those surfaces to refreeze
as well, potentially as black ice.

A little sun & temperatures finally trending warmer

WSIL -- Watch for ice, especially on side streets, secondary roads, and parking lots.

2_1 today 1.jpg

Temperatures this morning are in the upper 10s, but at least the wind has relaxed, so wind chill is not a factor.

There will be a little sunshine today and temperatures will climb to the lower 30s. That will help with some of the melting, especially in areas that get plenty of sunshine.

Refreezing may occur tonight as temperatures once again dip into the lower 20s by Thursday morning.

2_1 ice 1.jpg

Most of the region is done with the winter weather, but there is a small chance for light freezing rain late tonight in the Missouri Bootheel and northwest Tennessee.

In the wake of this system, temperatures will once again drop, highs on Friday will only be in the lower 30s.

2_1 temps.jpg

The cool down is short-lived with a quick warm up this weekend. Lower 40s are expected Saturday and highs will climb into the 50s on Sunday.

