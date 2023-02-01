A little sun & temperatures finally trending warmer

WSIL -- Watch for ice, especially on side streets, secondary roads, and parking lots.
Temperatures this morning are in the upper 10s, but at least the wind has relaxed, so wind chill is not a factor.
There will be a little sunshine today and temperatures will climb to the lower 30s. That will help with some of the melting, especially in areas that get plenty of sunshine.
Refreezing may occur tonight as temperatures once again dip into the lower 20s by Thursday morning.
Most of the region is done with the winter weather, but there is a small chance for light freezing rain late tonight in the Missouri Bootheel and northwest Tennessee.
In the wake of this system, temperatures will once again drop, highs on Friday will only be in the lower 30s.
The cool down is short-lived with a quick warm up this weekend. Lower 40s are expected Saturday and highs will climb into the 50s on Sunday.