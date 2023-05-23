 Skip to main content
A little more humid Tuesday, pop up showers possible

  • 0

WSIL -- Slightly warmer and more humid Tuesday afternoon as moisture gets pulled out of the Gulf of Mexico associated with an area of low pressure sitting in the panhandle of Florida. The added humidity will lead to a chance for a few pop up showers and isolated t-storms during the heat of the afternoon, mainly between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m.

5_23 rain chances.jpg

Temperatures continue to warm up into Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s.

5_23 temps cool.jpg

A backdoor cold front Thursday morning will usher in a fresh batch of cooler, less humid air. High temperatures Thursday and Friday afternoons will be in the upper 70s.

5_23 cold front.jpg

A slow moving pattern adds to some uncertainty by the weekend. An upper-level disturbance is forecasted to develop in the Midwest, this could lead to hit and miss showers and isolated t-storms. At this time, there's still more questions than answers regarding time and placement.

